Indy

Man killed in hallway of apartment building on east side

Published on June 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers found a man dead from gunshot wounds in the hallway of an apartment building this morning on the city’s east side.

According to police, officers were called to The Reserves at Warren Park Apartments in the 9000 block of E. 10th Street for a person shot.

There they found the adult male dead in the hallway from gunshot wounds.

According to IMPD the shooting appeared to be targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Read more from WRTV here

RELATED TAGS

east side Gun Violence IMPD Indianapolis INDY News shooting violence WRTV News

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close