The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Jennifer Hudson On Her Best Onscreen Kiss

Coko Of SWV Never Wanted to Record Their Hit Song ‘Weak’

Coko and Taj of SWV were guests on a podcast when Coko said how much she hated one of their biggest songs and almost didn’t record it. Coko didn’t want to record Weak…whewwww, so glad they didn’t listen to her!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ht64THMpUiY

Might We Be Getting New Music From Kelly Rowland Soon?

Kelly Rowland is back in the studio working on a new album. But not exactly sure what genre of music she may give us. Kelly didn’t give a timeline for the new album but said she knows it needs to be sooner than later. Alright Kely, as long as you know!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVgWGgYTgB4

Jennifer Hudson On Her Best Onscreen Kiss

Jennifer Hudson was asked who was her best onscreen kiss. After many minutes of laughing, running on and off set, standing, sitting and being all round nervous…her answer was Jamie Foxx. Nahhhh, Jennifer, the way you was running around that set and giggly, I don’t think that’s your real answer but we’ll let you be great!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XjjtETBRQfg

Justin Combs, Son Of Diddy, Arrested For DUI In LA

Justin Combs, the eldest son of Diddy and Misa Hylton, was arrested for DUI early Sunday morning in Los Angeles. Police pulled the 29-year-old over near Beverly Hills after he ran a red light at about 8 a.m. Misa took to social media with a lot to say all targeted at Diddy. She wrote in part, Act Bad. Bad Boy. I used to want to be a BAD Girl. I chose to be a Queen tried and true. I’m not perfect but I am intentional. ‘Act Bad’ is in reference to Diddy’s latest song featuring Yung Miami of the City Girls and Fabolous.

Source: https://icecreamconvos.com/justin-combs-son-of-diddy-arrested-for-dui-in-la/





