3 shot Sunday night in Lawrence park

LAWRENCE — Three people were shot near a Lawrence park Sunday night.
Lawrence police responded to shooting at Lawrence Community Park around 10:15 p.m., where they found three people injured from gunshot wounds. This is located at 5301 N. Franklin Road.
Two of the individuals were treated at the scene for graze wounds and a third, an adult female, was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Read more from WRTV here
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Scheduled Sex Works
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?