New Head Coach Nick Nurse Sets Standards for Sixers Next Season

The Philadelphia Sixers have finalized their deal to bring in Nick Nurse to serve as Head Coach for the franchise next year. After firing Glenn Rivers, the Sixers turn to former head coach of their divisional rival Toronto Raptors to hopefully bring them the same success the 2019 raptors had.

RELATED: 76ers Fire Glenn Rivers After Three Seasons; Twitter Tearfully Rejoices

Nurse record a 227-163 record with three playoff appearances and an NBA Championship in five seasons as Toronto’s coach.

In his first press conference as Sixers head coach he was asked about a number of topics: working with Joel Embiid, the status of James Harden returning to the team, and lastly, getting over the ‘Second-round roadblock’ in which Sixers haved struggle to advance past the conference semifinals for the last six years.

RELATED: Sixers Hire Nick Nurse as Head Coach; Sixers Fans React

“We know we’re judged on how we play in the playoffs,” Nurse said. “It was the same in Toronto. We hadn’t played that well — So I would imagine from Day 1 we are going to talk about that, and that we’re going to try to attack that. We’re going to have to face it, and we’re going to have to rise above it.”

In regards to James Harden and his contract, Nurse made it clear that nobody can make the final decision on his contract but Harden himself. However, his value to the team is invaluable and he would be a pleasure to have on the roster.

“Well, I would say this is that: James has a decision to make,” Nurse said in the presser, “I would be very happy if he came back.”

He also address Joel Embiid and the plans he has for the Sixers centerpiece. He knows how skillful and dominant he is, but he wants Embiid to work smarter not harder, and they’re going to try and find a way for Embiid to do that.

“Joel has a lot of attributes, first of all defensively, very, very good, right? And then offensively is very, very, very skilled” Nurse explained to the media “I think once it starts and it starts unfolding, and we start learning each other and those kinds of things, we’re just going to max it out.” He continued.

“Whatever that means, I can’t sit here and tell you tactically what that means today, but we’re going to certainly try to put him in situations where he’s going to be dominant.” Nurse prophesied.

Nick Nurse seems fit to handle the task ahead of him, as he has seemingly embraced to tackle the challenge ahead of him!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Dan Snyder To Sell Commanders To Group Led By Sixers Co-Owner Josh Harris For $6 Billion

RELATED: The 76ers Are Planning to Make a $1.3 Billion Downtown Crossover

RELATED: Protesters Against 76ers Relocation Proposal Disturb Board of Trustees Meeting

New Head Coach Nick Nurse Sets Standards for Sixers Next Season was originally published on rnbphilly.com