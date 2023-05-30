The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Chilli of TLC on Her New Romance With Mathew Lawrence

Miss Robbie Is Bringing Sweetie Pie’s Back To St. Louis After Soul Food Franchise’s Closure

Miss Robbie of the OWN hit series, Sweetie Pie’s is planning the comeback of her business months after her son was sentenced to life in prison for murdering her nephew. She is said to be investing $4 million in the new location, which will be called Sweetie Pie’s 2nd Act. It will be located in north St. Louis. The new location could potentially provide jobs for around 25 people. According to documents, there will also be 160-seat dining area and two event spaces from it.

Source:https://www.essence.com/lifestyle/food-drinks/sweetie-pies-restaurant/

Chilli of TLC on Her New Romance With Mathew Lawrence

Back in 2010, Chilli of TLC had a VH1 dating show called What Chilli Wants. In a recent interview she said her new boo, Mathew Lawrence meets all of her requirements that she received a lot of flack for back in 2010. This Saturday on Lifetime is the TLC documentary, TLC Forever.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S070kEgWQC8

Larenz Tate on Being Called Councilman Tate In Public

Larenz Tate is known for many roles but it’s his current role as Councilman Rashard Tate that fans seem to take a little too seriously.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vef-RK0xIws