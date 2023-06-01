Zach Edey to return to Purdue, withdraws from NBA draft

WEST LAFAYETTE — Zach Edey will be returning to Purdue for another season.
Center Zach Edey announced on Twitter that he will be returning to Purdue and withdrawing from the NBA draft.
Minutes later, Purdue confirmed the return of the 2023 Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year.
“The jersey is back on the rack. One more year with @Zach_Edey,” Purdue men’s basketball’s Tweet read.
Edey averaged 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds for the Purdue Boilermakers last season.
Read more from WRTV here
