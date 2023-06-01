Penske, IMS to give new car to woman whose car was hit by flying tire

INDIANAPOLIS — Robin Matthews was enjoying the Indianapolis 500 like 300,000 others on Sunday when suddenly things changed drastically.

On lap 184, Felix Rosenqvist lost control of his car between turns one and two. As he spun, Kyle Kirkwood made contact with Rosenqvist, which caused his tire to fly off the car and outside of the track.

The tire struck Matthews’s car in the parking lot in turn two. The car had to be towed from the track.

Now, Indianapolis Motor Speedway has confirmed the woman will receive a new car, but details have not be finalized on what the car will be.

