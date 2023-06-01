Penske, IMS to give new car to woman whose car was hit by flying tire

INDIANAPOLIS — Robin Matthews was enjoying the Indianapolis 500 like 300,000 others on Sunday when suddenly things changed drastically.
On lap 184, Felix Rosenqvist lost control of his car between turns one and two. As he spun, Kyle Kirkwood made contact with Rosenqvist, which caused his tire to fly off the car and outside of the track.
The tire struck Matthews’s car in the parking lot in turn two. The car had to be towed from the track.
Now, Indianapolis Motor Speedway has confirmed the woman will receive a new car, but details have not be finalized on what the car will be.
Read more from WRTV here
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Ya Think?: NAACP Issues Travel Advisory For Florida, “Hostile Toward African Americans”
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)