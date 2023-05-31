Tips for staying cool as temperatures rise

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Over the next week, Central Indiana will have high temperatures near or above 90 degrees with slim rain chances.

While that is welcome news for some people– it poses health challenges for others.

WRTV’s Rachael Wilkerson checked in with officials about the best way to keep you, your family, and your home safe.

When it comes to using AC, cofounder of Homesense Heating and Cooling, Brian Schutt says most systems can only keep it around 20 degrees cooler than it is outside.

“So if its over 90 and you have it set in the 60s. it’s going to struggle to keep up. we always say adjust your expectations and adjust your therm up a little bit as the temp rises,” Schutt said.

Another tip Schutt gives to keep your air conditioning unit from overworking is to clear the brush around it and to watch out for dust and debris in window units.

“At the beginning of the season we always say check your filter, check the batteries in you thermostat if they have them, and try to get your system maintained before it gets heavy use because once it gets hot, it seems like every year after the race it gets hot and it stays hot, and it’s going to be a test for you AC also,” Schutt said.

Your AC isn’t the only thing to monitor this summer.

Leslie Inlow visits the park multiple times a week with her little one, Stark.

She encourages parents to watch out when children get pink in the face.

Take a break in the shade or find another way to cool off. Most importantly, Inlow says to stay hydrated.

“I have water by us all the time and sometimes we go in the sprinkler. we have a sprinkler outside and we just run through it,” Inlow said.

Inlow also reminds parents and pet owners to never leave your children or pets inside the car.

Read more from WRTV here