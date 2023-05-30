IndyCar says tether did not fail in crash that sent tire flying over grandstands at Indy 500

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — There were some scary moments during the final laps of the 107th Indianapolis 500 when the tire flew off of Kyle Kirkwood’s car and over the grandstands, narrowly missing the spectators.

The crash marked the first of three red flags in the final laps of Sunday’s race.

With only 14 laps remaining, Felix Rosenquist’s car made contact with Kirkwood’s car.

The impact caused one of Kirkwood’s tires to fly over the catch fence and over the grandstand full of spectators.

The tire landed on the corner of a white Chevy Cruz in the parking lot.

No one was injured.

Sunday’s race wasn’t the first time this type of accident has happened during an IndyCar race.

In 1987, one of Tony Bettenhausen’s rear tires flew off of his car, bounced off the nose of another car and flew into the grandstands striking and killing 41-year-old Lyle Kurtenbach from Wisconsin.

Another accident took place in 1999 in North Carolina when a tire flew into the crowd killing three spectators and injuring at least eight others, according to the Associated Press.

