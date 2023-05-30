Sports

Indy 500 purse reaches new record, Newgarden receives highest payout in history

Published on May 30, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 purse reached a new record for the for the second year in a row with race winner Josef Newgarden receiving the highest payout in 500 history, according to Indycar.

Newsgarden of Team Penske earned a $3.666 million from a total purse of $17,021,500.

The 2023 average payout for NTT IndyCar Series drivers was $500,600 compared to last year’s $485,000.

According to Indycar, in 2022, the Indianapolis 500 purse was $16,000,200 and the winner payout was $3.1 million.

“This is the greatest race in the world, and it was an especially monumental Month of May featuring packed grandstands and intense on-track action,” Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles said. “Now, we have the best end card possible for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500: a record-breaking purse for the history books.”

Indy 500 runner up, Marcus Ericsson took home $1.043 million, which was more than last year’s runner up.

Rookie of the Year, Benjamin Pedersen earned a $50,000 bonus and took home a prize of $215,300.

Read more from WRTV here

