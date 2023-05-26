Mind Body Business: 4 Unhealthy Physical Signs You Should Not Ignore

The longer you avoid fixing an issue, the harder it is when you finally do… the same is true for health and wellness. Below are four common unhealthy physical signs that you should not ignore.

The darker the urine, the more waste and toxin filled your body tends to be. This is often due to dehydration, but can be temporarily caused by t aking certain vitamins or having a high sodium meal.

Chronic pain that doesn’t go away or worsens in severity after several days is a cause for concern. Pay close attention to sharp abdominal pain, and try recognizing the difference between abnormal pain and regular digestive issues.

Poor sleep is no good for your health. Serious potential problems associated with sleep deprivation include depression, stroke, heart failure, obesity, depression and more.

Fatigue is normal, but should not be constant! To combat this, check your diet and hydration levels, and discuss potential nutritional deficiencies with your doctor.

