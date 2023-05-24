Radio One Exclusives

Tina Turner Dies at Age 83

Published on May 24, 2023

Source: James Andanson / Getty

SWITZERLAND — Rock icon, dancer, actor, and all-around performer Tina Turner has died at the age of 83.

Turner died Wednesday at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland after a “long illness.”  She fought many illnesses and health complications throughout her life.

Source: Tony Korody / Getty

After becoming famous alongside her fellow performer – and eventual husband – Ike Turner, the multi-hyphenate maintained a successful solo career.  She released hits like “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “The Best,” and “Proud Mary.”

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Ike Turner in 1991, and again as a solo artist in 2021, she also received numerous awards including Grammies, American Music Awards, and VMAs.

Source: frederic meylan / Getty

Turner was later honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1986.  She has also been the subject of films and documentaries, and her life inspired “TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” in 2018.

Learn more about the superstar’s life here.

Source: Tony Korody / Getty

The post Tina Turner Dies at Age 83 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.

