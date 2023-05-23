Neighbors say one house is to blame for weekend violence

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors in a northeast side neighborhood say a certain house is to blame for recent violence impacting the neighborhood.

“This house is having pay parties’ alcohol – blocking the streets off,” Suzie Wallach said. Wallach says she is talking a home off Fall Creek Road. She says the home has been having parties for weeks on end.

“Blocking the streets off – walking with thongs – this is a family neighborhood,”

This family neighborhood is now the center of an IMPD investigation about those constant parties. Documents show the property is in foreclosure and the owner has filed for bankruptcy. Now neighbors say it’s just being rented out to throw house parties. Surveillance video shows gun fire ringing out.

“It’s an absolute nightmare having to grab your children out of their beds and not know they are okay,” said Nicholas Blesch Clark.

IMPD says one woman was injured in a shooting at the home on Sunday. The department says it’s familiar with this area and members of the IMPD’s Nuisance and Abatement team are conducting a follow up investigation and will work with the City Prosecutor throughout the course of the investigation. Neighbors say they just want the parties to stop.

Read more from WRTV here