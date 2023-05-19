Indy

Student stabbed by fellow classmate at Guion Middle School

Published on May 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Crime Scene

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

PIKE TOWNSHIP — A student is accused of stabbing another student at school on Thursday.

A Pike Township Metropolitan School District spokesperson confirms that incident happened at Guion Middle School.

School officials say one student stabbed another student in the arm with an unknown object.

The student responsible for the stabbing has been taken into custody, school officials say. It is unclear if the student will face any charges.

The injured student was ‘alert’ and their arm was being treated at the scene.

Because the situation involves two juveniles no identities will be released.

The incident is being investigated by the MSD of Pike Township’s Police Department.

Read more from WRTV here

RELATED TAGS

INDY News Pike Township WRTV News

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close