WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It seems Gunna has undergone a lifestyle change since accepting his plea deal. A new photo has surfaced online and he has lost some serious weight.

As per HipHopDX the College Park, Georgia native has kept a very low profile since taking a plea deal. While it remains to be seen whether he and Young Thug are still on good terms or if he is signed to Young Stoner Life Records; it seems he has recently prioritized his health. This week a photograph leaked online showing the “Pushin P” MC with hanging with some assumed friends. While he wasn’t front and center in the group shot it is apparent he lost some weight and added some muscle definition in the process.

Naturally his leaner frame caused a stir prompting folks to compare him to Gucci Mane; another Atlanta star who got in shape. “They cloned Gunna like they did Gucci Mane,” one user tweeted. As expected some used the opportunity to get a joke off at the rapper’s expense. “Lost the auntie hips!” another user responded. “The rest of the wide hipped men should follow.” The new photo spotting comes on the heels of Gunna teasing his comeback to music. Last week Gunna responded to a fan page on Instagram saying “I’m on the way.”

Young Thug is currently on trial fighting a 56-count Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) indictment filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. He has plead not guilty to all the charges.

The post Gunna Has Been In The Gym Since Plea Deal As Per New Photo That Surfaced Online appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Gunna Has Been In The Gym Since Plea Deal As Per New Photo That Surfaced Online was originally published on hiphopwired.com