The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Beyonce Has A New Business Venture

Barack Obama On Michelle Not Liking Him for 10 Years
Our Forever First Lady once admitted that she didn’t like husband Barack for about 10 years. In a recent interview, he shared how he got back in her good graces.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbL94tCgAG8
Tyrese on Doing Stunts in Fast and Furious
Fast 10 hits theaters this Friday and one thing we know about the franchise is they do insane stunts. In a recent interview, Tyrese said if it looks too dangerous you can find him in his trailer.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tG2-ZfsDjZo
Beyonce Has A New Business Venture
Beyonce has dabbled in clothing lines with House of Dereon and her deal with Adidas. Well, it looks like she has another idea up her sleeve. She took to Instagram and shared that she grew up performing in her mother’s hair salon and saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate our hair can directly impact our souls. Having learned so much on my hair journey I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating. A hair care line? A wig line? What do we think it is?
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CsUKB_ZRY5i/
Michelle Williams on The Importance of Speaking Up and Encouraging People to Talk About Mental Health
From one Destiny’s Child member to another, Michelle Williams on why it is important to not only advocate for more conversations around mental health but to also seek help
-
Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun & Threatening His Girlfriend
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Take Our Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Janet Jackson Tickets
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Slick Or Sad? Nick Cannon’s Joy Of Being A “Side Dude” Leaves Many With Questions
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Twitter Reacts to Rihanna’s Baby Being Named After Iconic Wu-Tang Member