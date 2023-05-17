The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Beyonce Has A New Business Venture

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Barack Obama On Michelle Not Liking Him for 10 Years

Our Forever First Lady once admitted that she didn’t like husband Barack for about 10 years. In a recent interview, he shared how he got back in her good graces.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbL94tCgAG8

Tyrese on Doing Stunts in Fast and Furious

Fast 10 hits theaters this Friday and one thing we know about the franchise is they do insane stunts. In a recent interview, Tyrese said if it looks too dangerous you can find him in his trailer.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tG2-ZfsDjZo

Beyonce Has A New Business Venture

Beyonce has dabbled in clothing lines with House of Dereon and her deal with Adidas. Well, it looks like she has another idea up her sleeve. She took to Instagram and shared that she grew up performing in her mother’s hair salon and saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate our hair can directly impact our souls. Having learned so much on my hair journey I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating. A hair care line? A wig line? What do we think it is?

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CsUKB_ZRY5i/

Michelle Williams on The Importance of Speaking Up and Encouraging People to Talk About Mental Health

From one Destiny’s Child member to another, Michelle Williams on why it is important to not only advocate for more conversations around mental health but to also seek help

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqK25hWB6Uk