The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Brian McKnight Claims He Cut His Older Children Out of His Will

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below.

Da Brat Explains Controversial Comment

Da Brat recently came under fire for a comment she made on her reality TV show. Da Brat said her Black Donor looked like Jimney Cricket & set the internet on fire. Da Brat was on the Tamron Hall show when Tamron asked her why didn’t she edit that comment out of the show. Da Brat and her wife Judy, went on to explain the difficulties they had finding a Black Donor due to Judy being a carrier of 4 types of genetic disorders. Watch the entire video below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WYBJNGU-9I

Brian McKnight Proudly Claims He Cut His Older Children Out of His Will

The internet dragged Brian McKnight after he named his youngest child Brian McKnight, Jr. That’s because he already has a son named Brian McKnight, Jr that he is estranged from. The internet also noticed that he does not acknowledge his older children, only his new family. Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse, it did! Brian references two posts that his older children Brian and Briana posted on social media in 2019 about money.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDU_eiTiboM

Has Holly Robinson Peete Ever Sent A Sexy Text Message to The Wrong Person?

Holly Robinson-Peete was on the Jennifer Hudson Show when Jennifer asked her if she ever sent a sexy text message, meant for her husband, to the wrong person. Her answer is hilarious.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfB7SxH0zz4