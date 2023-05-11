Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game every time they step out and just gave us major fashion goals for a recent date night!
Steve shared the short video of the couple as they showed off their effortless style while putting his adoration for his gorgeous wife on full display. “I love You Girl @marjorie_harvey,” he sweetly captioned the video.
Check it out below.
A couple that slays together, stays together, especially while on date night! What do you think about Marjorie and Steve’s fashionable looks? Did they nail it?
RELATED STORIES:
Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Were Spotted Out Separately Amid Breakup Rumors
Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Call It Quits After Over A Year Of Dating
Marjorie And Steve Harvey Step Out In Style For A Recent Date Night was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Take Our Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Janet Jackson Tickets
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Slick Or Sad? Nick Cannon’s Joy Of Being A “Side Dude” Leaves Many With Questions
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)