NEW YORK — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has been found liable by a New York City jury in his civil rape case.
He has been found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, but he has not been found guilty of rape.
Writer E. Jean Carroll said Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s and then defamed her years later.
Trump denied all of the allegations against him. However, during closing arguments yesterday, Carroll’s attorneys blasted Trump for not testifying in his own defense.
Because it’s a civil case, Trump does not face jail, but he has been ordered to pay her about $5 million.
The post Trump Found Liable in Civil Case appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case was originally published on wibc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Take Our Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Janet Jackson Tickets
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Jerry Springer, Tabloid TV Show Legend, Dead At 79
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Brandy Speaks On Mysterious Note Whitney Houston Gave Her Days Before Passing