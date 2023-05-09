Brownsburg fires employees accused of forcing student to eat vomit

BROWNSBURG — Five Brownsburg Community School Corporation employees have been fired or resigned after they were captured on video forcing a young student to eat his own vomit.
The school board announced the staffing updates during their meeting Monday night.
Two Life Skills teachers, two Life Skills Instructional Aides and a Kids Count Behavioral Technician were allegedly involved in the incident.
Several parents also weighed in on the case, including a grandmother who said her 7-year-old grandson is also part of the Life Skills Program.
“I just come here today to give my support to the family of the child that had to endure such a vile thing happen to him at school,” she said to the board. “So many people involved… how could that many people willingly participate in such a horrible thing and not report it.”
The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office has filed the following charges in connection with the incident:
- Sara Seymour, 27 (teacher) — Neglect of a dependent and failure to report
- Debra Kanipe, 63 (instructional aid) — Neglect of a dependent and failure to report
- Julie Taylor, 48 (teacher) — Failure to report
- Kristen Mitchell, 38 (instructional aid) — Failure to report
- Meghan King, 24 (behavioral technician at K1ds Count Therapy) — Failure to report
Brownsburg police were first contacted on April 12 regarding a report that a student had been mistreated during lunch. It was later determined that at least five adults were involved in the alleged incident.
Following the initial report, police requested a warrant to view surveillance video of the incident.
