Employee dies after shooting at Lawrence Dollar Tree store

LAWRENCE — An adult woman died Monday afternoon after being shot inside a Dollar Tree store in Lawrence.
According to police, the 25-year-old victim is an employee at the store. The incident is believed to be isolated at this time.
Lawrence Police Department Chief Gary Woodruff says a 21-year-old male suspect in in custody. The suspect is a former employee of the store.
“People need to find a better way to resolve conflict then resorting to deadly violence. The decision to resort to deadly violence is life-altering both ways,” Chief Gary Woodruff said.
The suspect faces a preliminary charge of murder. WRTV will not name him until he is officially charged.
Read more from WRTV here
