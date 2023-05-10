Movies

Company Hiring Person To Watch All “Fast and the Furious” Movies

Published on May 10, 2023

How much of a ‘Fast’ fan are you?

Because a finance company is looking for someone to binge-watch all of the “Fast and the Furious” movies in exchange for one-thousand-dollars. FinanceBuzz recently put out a job listing for a “Fast and Furious claims adjuster.” Their sole task would be to comb through all ten movies and take notes on every car crash that takes place. Do you have that kind of time?  Those interested have until May 19th to apply. That’s also when the franchise’s latest film “Fast X” comes out.

More on this here: https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/07/business/fast-and-furious-franchise-movie-watching-contest-trnd/index.html

