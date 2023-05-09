Writers Strike Causes GOT Spinoff, Daredevil To Pause Production

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Well the list of productions being impacted by the ongoing writers strike is growing. In a blog post Sunday, author George R.R. Martin confirmed the writers room for the Game of Thrones spinoff series “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” has shut down. Martin said the series showrunner and his staff are on the picket lines as the Writers Guild of America’s strike now enters its second week. The strike has also disrupted production of the Marvel Studios Disney-Plus series “Daredevil: Born Again.” On Twitter, WGA East said members had began picketing where filming for the series was set to take place in New York and members of other unions working on the show had refused to cross the picket line.

More on the strike here: https://variety.com/2023/tv/news/2023-writers-strike-second-week-wga-1235606225/