“Use it or lose it.”

Twitter will begin to purge the social media platform of inactive accounts. On Monday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said affected accounts will be ones that haven’t been active for “several years.” He also noted that users will probably see follower counts drop as the inactive accounts are wiped. Musk didn’t specify if accounts such as those of former President Trump and NPR would be affected. Trump hasn’t used his account since his it was reinstated last year after being suspended in 2021. NPR recently announced it would no longer use Twitter after Musk put a label designating the outlet as “government-funded media.”

More on this story here: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-05-08/musk-says-twitter-to-purge-inactive-accounts-followers-may-drop