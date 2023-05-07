Snoop Urges Artists To Protest Streaming Payouts Following WGA Strike

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg wants artists to follow in the steps of the Writer’s Guild of America and boycott streaming services. During a panel conversation earlier this week, Snoop said artists need “figure it out” the way writers are figuring it out when it comes to their compensation. He continued by saying a lot of artists are showing big streaming numbers, but their payout isn’t matching up. Snoop then took aim at YouTube by revealing Gamma, a music company, made only 16-thousand dollars from 500-million streams on YouTube Shorts. The Writer’s Guild of America went on strike last Tuesday in regards to their pay.

More on this story here: https://hiphopdx.com/news/snoop-dogg-low-streaming-payouts-writers-strike