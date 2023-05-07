Entertainment Buzz

Snoop Urges Artists To Protest Streaming Payouts Following WGA Strike

Snoop Urges Artists To Protest Streaming Payouts Following WGA Strike

Published on May 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Is New Face of G-Star RAW

Source: G-Star RAW / G-Star RAW

Snoop Dogg wants artists to follow in the steps of the Writer’s Guild of America and boycott streaming services. During a panel conversation earlier this week, Snoop said artists need “figure it out” the way writers are figuring it out when it comes to their compensation. He continued by saying a lot of artists are showing big streaming numbers, but their payout isn’t matching up. Snoop then took aim at YouTube by revealing Gamma, a music company, made only 16-thousand dollars from 500-million streams on YouTube Shorts. The Writer’s Guild of America went on strike last Tuesday  in regards to their pay.

More on this story here: https://hiphopdx.com/news/snoop-dogg-low-streaming-payouts-writers-strike

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close