Snoop Urges Artists To Protest Streaming Payouts Following WGA Strike

Snoop Dogg wants artists to follow in the steps of the Writer’s Guild of America and boycott streaming services. During a panel conversation earlier this week, Snoop said artists need “figure it out” the way writers are figuring it out when it comes to their compensation. He continued by saying a lot of artists are showing big streaming numbers, but their payout isn’t matching up. Snoop then took aim at YouTube by revealing Gamma, a music company, made only 16-thousand dollars from 500-million streams on YouTube Shorts. The Writer’s Guild of America went on strike last Tuesday in regards to their pay.
More on this story here: https://hiphopdx.com/news/snoop-dogg-low-streaming-payouts-writers-strike
