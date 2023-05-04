Black Tony poses as “Bob Wilson Green” from human resources, saying that he’s on a three day suspension. His cover was blown when Rickey informs him that the paychecks came in early…He almost had us convinced!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Black Tony’s Hand Gets Stuck on the Gas Pump [LISTEN]
Black Tony Tells About His Revenge Night at the SkyView Ferris Wheel
Darius Fills in for Black Tony, Vents About Dating Younger Women
Black Tony Poses As HR for Time Off, Until Finding Out Its Payday was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Jump The Broom
-
Jerry Springer, Tabloid TV Show Legend, Dead At 79
-
Governor Eric Holcomb signs 79 bills into law Thursday
-
Take Our Survey For A Chance To Win $250 + Janet Jackson Tickets
-
Brandy Speaks On Mysterious Note Whitney Houston Gave Her Days Before Passing
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!