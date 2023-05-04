For the first time since signing his record-setting contract, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will address the media.
Last week, it was announced that The Ravens and Jackson agreed to a $260 million, five-year deal with $185 million in guaranteed money.
The 2019 NFL MVP will keep Jackson in Baltimore for the foreseeable future and ends a contract negotiation saga.
The Ravens made the announcement of the deal hours before the first round of the NFL draft. Then they took Boston College receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 pick, giving Jackson another playmaker with a lot of potentials.
Lamar Jackson will be joined by Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta and Ravens Coach Joh Harbaugh at a press conference that will begin at 12:30 p.m.
The post Lamar Jackson To Address The Media For The First Time Since Signing His Record Setting Contract appeared first on 92 Q.
