50 Cent Taking A ‘Final Lap’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent is kicking off a global tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album “Get Rich or die Tryin.'” The legendary rapper will perform all over North America and Europe with additional stops to be announced soon. Busta Rhymes will also join him on all dates, along with Jeremih in North America. The “Final Lap Tour” will have the iconic musician performing hits through the years and songs that he hasn’t performed live in decades.

More On The Tour Here: https://variety.com/2023/music/news/50-cent-get-rich-or-die-tryin-20th-anniversary-tour-dates-1235603408/