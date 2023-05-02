Indianapolis School Placed on Lockdown; Seved as Polling Center

A “domestic disturbance” caused an Indianapolis school to be placed on lockdown. The same school is serving as the polling center for the primary elections.
According to IMPD, the situation involved a “possible barricaded person”. They alerted all locals to stay away from Clarence Farrington School 61 at 4326 Patricia Street. The school is north of the Indianapolis Speedway.
Police and elections boards are determining what is going on and will keep the public informed. Until then, locate to the facilities below:
- International Marketplace Coalition, 4233 Lafayette Road.
- Indianapolis Fire Department Station 30, 2440 N Tibbs Ave.
- Indianapolis Public Schools’ Northwest Middle School, 5525 W. 34th St
