Gov. Holcomb signs 68 bills into law on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb signed 68 bills on Monday, bringing this legislation sessions total to 161 bills signed into law.

Among the bills signed by Holcomb were several that WRTV has followed closely, including:

Senate Bill 1

Senate Bill 1also referred to as the Behavioral Health Matters bill establishes a statewide crisis response system to support Hoosiers going through a mental health or substance abuse crisis. This would include a help line.

Senate Bill 35