Michael J. Fox Addresses Battle With Parkinson’s Disease

Michael J. Fox is speaking candidly about his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. The actor well known for his role in the ‘Back to the Future’ films was diagnosed with the degenerative disorder at 29. Now 61-years-old, Fox says he doesn’t believe he’ll make it to 80. During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, he told reporters every day is getting tougher for him after he recently broke both arms, an elbow, and a hand due to some nasty falls. Next month, Apple TV will launch the documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” chronicling his life as an actor, husband, and advocate for Parkinson’s research.
More on this story here: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/michael-j-fox-parkinsons-not-going-to-be-80-171045007.html
