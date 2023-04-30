Ant-Man 3″ Gets Disney+ Premiere Date

Marvel fans will soon be able to watch the latest Ant-Man movie on Disney-Plus. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will premiere on the streaming service on May 17th. That’s about three months after it hit theaters. The superhero flick brought in 213-million dollars at the domestic box office and 262-point-six-million dollars at the worldwide box office.
More on this story here: https://variety.com/2023/digital/news/ant-man-and-the-wasp-quantumania-disney-plus-premiere-date-1235596713/
