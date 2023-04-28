Watch: Netflix’s Beloved Crime Drama Series ‘Top Boy’ Debuts Teaser For Season 3

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix released a special teaser for its hit crime drama series “Top Boy’s” third and final season. Read more details about the long-awaited season and watch the teaser clip inside.

The gritty crime series returns this Fall with its final season. Following the release of “Top Boy” season two on Netflix last March, the show quickly went to No. 1 in the UK. The season finale left fans with a jaw-dropping response. Now, the stakes are at their highest and it’s time for the final reckoning.

Fans get excited to head back to the streets of East London when Dushane (Ashley Walters), Sully (Kane Robinson), and the rest of the Summerhouse gang return. The leading drug dealers continue their pursuit of money and power.

A new sneak peek debuted as part of Netflix UK’s “Returning Favourites” week, which boasts more epic drama in the concluding episodes.

“If we’re not monsters, we’re food. And I could never be food,” Sully says in the teaser clip.

The series has been so impactful to the fans and its cast and crew, so they felt a duty to deliver a saga of Summerhouse that has meant so much to the cast and crew that they felt a responsibility to deliver a fulfilling series finale.

Netflix’s Tudum visited the “Top Boy” season 3 set in London to speak with some of its cast members.

“With something as great as this, you should end on a high, and that’s what we’re doing,” Walters, who plays combative dealer Dushane, told Tudum about the final season. “We’re all battling on a daily basis to make sure that we give our audience and the fans of the show the most amazing ending that we can.”

The series was renewed in 2022 and actors Walters and Robinson shared a promising sentiment that they would remain loyal to their characters until the end.

“For those that have followed the journey from the start, you will know how much this show means to everyone on our team, and we wholeheartedly know how much it means to you. These characters have been a part of our lives for over a decade now, and without everyone’s support we couldn’t have come this far,” they both wrote in a statement. “We’re very excited about what’s next and thank you for riding with us. We appreciate you. See you again soon.”

Returning stars include Walters, Robinson, Simbi Ajikawo, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking, and Araloyin Oshunremi, along with new cast members Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson.

Get ready for “Top Boy” season three on Netflix this September.

Watch the teaser below:

Watch: Netflix’s Beloved Crime Drama Series ‘Top Boy’ Debuts Teaser For Season 3 was originally published on globalgrind.com