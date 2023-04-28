STREAMED: Jack Harlow Returns With “Jackman,” Coi Leray Drops “Bops” And “My Body,” & More

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Jack Harlow — Jackman.

Jack Harlow surprised his fans with a new album announcement and drop in the same week. One year after releasing his Come Home The Kids Miss You LP, the Louisville emcee unleashes the newest edition to his discography: Jackman.

Jackman. is a 10-song operation. Mostly, Harlow handles things on his own over beats by BabeTruth, JaySoul, Hollywood Cole and DJ Dahi. Most of the songs are around or below the two-minute mark save for “Blame On Me,” which lands at just above four minutes.

“I’m just talking about what I’ve seen,” Harlow says on the album’s opener, “Common Ground.” “It’s not opinion-based. It’s what I’ve seen.”

The new album arrives just before Jack hits the big screen. The rapper-turned-actor will star in the upcoming White Men Can’t Jump remake. Due May 19, the Calmatic film also stars Sinqua Walls, Teyana Taylor and Vince Staples, among others.

Coi Leray — “Bops” & “My Body”

Coi Leray is still riding high off “Players” success. The song is currently in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 20. But that doesn’t mean Coi is stopping the momentum. Instead, she delivers a double dose of new music for fans with “Bops” and “My Body.”

First up, “Bops” takes on haters. “They hating in the back, but yeah, I got bops,” Leray raps on the track. Soon, she acknowledges the critics and haters in the verses too. “I got ‘em mad; they blame it on TikTok / And I got ‘em mad; I got all these big bops.”

Comparatively, “My Body” takes on a different concept. Pulling inspiration from Lesley Gore’s 1963 classic “It’s My Party,” Leray flips the track and makes it her own “It’s my body, I could f—k who I want to / It’s nothing new; You just mad it ain’t you,” she says.

Coi has been on a tear lately. She hit the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 with “Players” earlier this year. Meanwhile, she is seemingly preparing to release a new project. Coi recently told Billboard that she’s focused on her solo work.

“I’ve been in the studio, locked in by myself,” she explained. “I’m more just focused on myself. I’m 25 now. I came in and I was 19. I want to have kids one day and have a family one day. I’m focused on the assets, the longevity and the bigger picture.”

Labrinth — Ends & Begins

Labrinth is on quite a run. After making waves with music from Euphoria, the talented singer-songwriter unveils his newest album, Ends & Begins.

The highly-anticipated project launches with a dramatic opener. “I got hit by a truck; it drove off and left me here for dead,” he sings on “The Feels.” “Alone out here crying in the rain / I got touched by God and it f—d me up like an electrical current coursing through my veins / Lightning came and hit me again.”

Labrinth has also been striking like lightning. His work on the television series Euphoria has also resulted in multiple hits. Fans have celebrated his work alongside the show’s star, Zendaya, who appears on the album’s opening song, “The Feels.” She is also a co-writer on “Everything.”

Furthermore, even more stars join the show. In fact, Lab also calls on BILLIE EILISH for “Never Felt So Alone.” “That was big for me because I felt like we both got each other musically,” he told Apple Music, per Pitchfork. “It didn’t feel foreign to me, and I love what she’s done on the record.”

Listen to Ends & Begins below.

Conway The Machine f. Jae Skeese — “The Chosen”

Conway The Machine is going off. The Griselda emcee teams up with frequent collaborator Jae Skeese over hard-hitting Justice League production for their latest banger, “The Chosen.”

Con isn’t pulling any punches here. “Told the record label, ‘You’ve got 48 hours like Nick Nolte / to restructure the deal, them numbers only insult me’ / They sent satellites to space in a chase of intelligent life and they came across me,” he raps.

In the meantime, Skeese follows up with some back-and-forth work. “Machine lead the team, I’m running up the scene,” he raps. Later, he adds some sports bars, explaining how he’s as “deadly as Kobe and Kyrie in the mask.”

“I’m back,” Conway also says via Twitter. “I’m gonna make them regret they ever slighted me.”

Machine Gun Kelly f. Cordae — “Doja Freestyle”

Machine Gun Kelly and Cordae take a page out of Central Cee’s book for their latest freestyle. The duo jumped on the British rapper’s “Doja” beat for a “Cypher” video in a friend’s backyard.

“How can I be homosapien?” MGK raps. “I’m high as an alien / Both of my lungs are in training / I’m burning pounds but not inside a gymnasium / This off the cranium / This is a nuclear weapon, my bars are uranium.”

Meanwhile, Cordae continues that theme in his verse. “How could I be misogynistic? I love all my b—ches,” he raps. “I was just talking to Kells and he told me pull up at the crib; he gon’ throw on a beat / You could be born in Antarctica, I promise that n—a ain’t colder than me.”

Central Cee released his “Doja” single last year. Featuring a familiar beat inspired by Eve and Gwen Stefani’s “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” the song became a viral sensation and, moreover, a global hit. But now, it continues to make noise with this cypher freestyle.

