Lugar Tower residents file lawsuit citing unsafe and unsanitary conditions

Published on April 28, 2023

Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Feces, blood and urine can be seen smeared inside parts of the Lugar Tower in downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Housing Agency (IHA) owns the facility primarily for seniors and people with disabilities.

Residents at Lugar Tower say they are fed up with unsanitary conditions. They filed a lawsuit as a cry for help.

“Behind the door on the sixth floor, there’s a big ole hole with feces on it. The heater, the cable box is coming apart. It has feces on it,” Sandra Barnes said.

Barnes is one of five residents at Lugar Tower suing the IHA and on-site property management, the Bradley Company.

“Enough is enough. It’s terrible. It’s not just this floor, it’s every other floor in the building,” Barnes said.

Barnes says this comes after repeated complaints about human feces and urine in the hallways and stairwells, lack of security at night, crime, roach and bed bug infestations, trash pile-ups and doors being unlocked, allowing building access to people who are not residents.

Pictures from outside Brenda Lumpkin’s door show an alleged stabbing scene from a non-resident inside the building.

