Former NBA All-Star, Pike standout Jeff Teague returning as Red Devils coach

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

PIKE TOWNSHIP — Jeff Teague is back home again.

The former Pike Red Devils basketball standout and NBA All-Star was approved as the program’s new head coach Thursday night by the township school board.

At Pike, Teague was an Indiana All-Star and highly touted as a recruit. He ended up attending Wake Forest.

At Wake Forest, Teague earned All-American honors as a sophomore and was drafted with the No. 19 pick in the 2009 draft.

In 2015, Teague earned All-Star honors for the Atlanta Hawks and helped take the team to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In 2016, Teague started for the hometown Pacers

After his playing career, Teague has worked as a scout for the Hawks and helped to run The Factory D1 on the west side of Indianapolis.

Read more from WRTV here