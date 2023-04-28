Sports

Colts select Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in NFL draft

Published on April 28, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have used the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft on Anthony Richardson.

The Colts have been on the search for a new franchise quarterback since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck in 2019.

In the four seasons since Luck’s retirement, the Colts have had four starting quarterbacks. The team has hope that Richardson will be the answer to their prayers.

Richardson originally started as a wide receiver in high school but switched to quarterback before heading to the University of Florida.

Measuring in at the NFL Combine at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and had a 40.5-inch vertical jump.

Richardson only started 13 games during one season at Florida. He ended the year completing 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

