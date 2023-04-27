Lamar Jackson, Ravens Agree To Deal

He’s finally getting his deal…
Star quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly in agreement on a new long-term deal. Jackson and the team have been negotiating the new deal for months. The QB had been representing himself in the talks over his new deal. Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler. Jackson confirmed on social media the deal is for five years, but other details about the deal aren’t currently known.
More on this story here: https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/04/27/lamar-jackson-ravens-agree-to-terms-on-five-year-deal/
