Football

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Agree To Deal

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Agree To Deal

Published on April 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Lamar Jackson NFL Honors Red Carpet

Source: (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

He’s finally getting his deal…

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly in agreement on a new long-term deal. Jackson and the team have been negotiating the new deal for months. The QB had been representing himself in the talks over his new deal. Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler. Jackson confirmed on social media the deal is for five years, but other details about the deal aren’t currently known.

More on this story here: https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/04/27/lamar-jackson-ravens-agree-to-terms-on-five-year-deal/

RELATED TAGS

Lamar Jackson

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close