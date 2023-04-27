INDOT plans to reopen Interstate 65 through North Split this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT announced late Thursday morning plans to reopen another portion of the North Split in downtown Indianapolis.
This time, INDOT plans to reopen all northbound and southbound traffic through the North Split on Interstate 65 by Monday morning next week.
Crews will begin with reopening I-65 NB, followed by I-65 SB, according to INDOT.
After both northbound and southbound lanes are reopened, the detour on I-465 will be lifted.
Under the permanent North Split interchange configuration, there will no longer be access to I-65 SB via the Delaware/11th Street ramp and access to the Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit will only be available through I-65 NB.
Access to downtown Indianapolis will available through:
- I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street
- I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street
- I-70 WB to Martin Luther King, Jr./West Street
- I-65 SB to Meridian Street
- I-65 SB to West Street
- All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split
Read more from WRTV here
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
