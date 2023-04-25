The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Usher On Two Songs He Wishes He Had Recorded

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside.
If You See Patti LaBelle At The Grocery, Feel Free to Ask For A Picture
In a recent interview, Patti LaBelle said she goes to the grocery store in mini heels, makeup and a hat so if you see her-don’t be afraid to ask for a picture.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3r5UsaymJE
Usher On Two Songs He Wishes He Had Recorded
Usher said there are two songs he wishes he recorded, “I’m gonna love you better and….click the link to find out more. I can hear Usher on LL Cool J’s Love You Better
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NYo0Zk3W9k
Who Has More Iconic Real Housewives Catchphrases, Kenya or Sheree?
Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield were on CBS’ The Talk and were asked, who has more iconic phrases between the two of them. Not Kenya stealing Bye Felicia from the movie Friday and taking credit for it.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrcBDeBJI3N/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D
Lee Daniels Has An Idea To Unite The Country
Lee Daniels was sitting in a room with a few friends when he came up with an idea for both Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson. Now, I don’t know about uniting the country BUT it would be ‘must see TV.’
Bruno Mars Headed To Maryland For Two Shows
Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Jump The Broom
Chance The Rapper’s Viral Carnival Dancing Opens Convo On Vacation Behavior Of Married Men
