The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Usher On Two Songs He Wishes He Had Recorded

Published on April 25, 2023

If You See Patti LaBelle At The Grocery, Feel Free to Ask For A Picture

In a recent interview, Patti LaBelle said she goes to the grocery store in mini heels, makeup and a hat so if you see her-don’t be afraid to ask for a picture.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3r5UsaymJE

BET Awards '11 - Press Room

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Usher On Two Songs He Wishes He Had Recorded

Usher said there are two songs he wishes he recorded, “I’m gonna love you better and….click the link to find out more. I can hear Usher on LL Cool J’s Love You Better

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7NYo0Zk3W9k

Usher

Source: Usher IG / Usher IG

Who Has More Iconic Real Housewives Catchphrases, Kenya or Sheree?

Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield were on CBS’ The Talk and were asked, who has more iconic phrases between the two of them. Not Kenya stealing Bye Felicia from the movie Friday and taking credit for it.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrcBDeBJI3N/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

Lee Daniels Has An Idea To Unite The Country

Lee Daniels was sitting in a room with a few friends when he came up with an idea for both Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson. Now, I don’t know about uniting the country BUT it would be ‘must see TV.’

