IMPD Numbers show an increase in non-criminal homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — According to IMPD, officers responded to reports of a person shot just before 1 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Dequincy Street.
“I heard a single shot and my dogs started barking,” Jontae Halliburton said.
When officers arrived, they found a man who was suffering from gun shots wounds outside a home. He later passed away. The man has been identified as 26-year-old Damonte R. Parker.
“It’s heartbreaking – and my condolences go out to the family – father – brother mother,” Halliburton added.
Halliburton lives a few doors down from where the shooting took place. Sunday’s shootings could be the latest in a number of noncriminal homicides.
A noncriminal homicide means the shooting was accidental or self-defense. So far in 2023, at least 14 of the 75 total homicides have been deemed as non-criminal.
In all 2022, there were 15 non-criminal homicides.
Read more from WRTV here
