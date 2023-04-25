Indy Public Library appoints Gregory A. Hill Sr. as CEO

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, the Indianapolis Public Library board passed a resolution to appoint Gregory A. Hill, Sr. as the new Chief Executive Officer.
Hill has been acting as CEO since December 2022, in addition to Chief Public Services Officer, a position he’s held since August 2021.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve this institution and honored by the trust placed upon me,” said Hill. “As I’ve worked more closely with the board in recent months to implement the recommendations of the Climate Study and bring IndyPL through this period of transition, I have felt called to ‘step up’ my service to IndyPL. I believe I can help move the library forward.”
Hill has worked for the Indy PL since 2011, as a clerk at the Warren Branch. He went on to work as an adult reference librarian at Central Library, manager of the Decatur Branch, manager of the Lawrence Branch, area resource manager of Indy PL’s east region, Chief Public services Officer and Acting CEO.
This decision comes after months of controversy at the library that started in December 2022 when the board announced it had selected Dr. Gabriel Morley as its next CEO over interim CEO Nichelle M. Hayes.
Hayes was the favored candidate of many in the community.
Several emotional board meetings occurred over the months following, as well as protest sat the library.
