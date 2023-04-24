Avon Marching Black & Gold are heading to 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

AVON — The Avon Marching Black & Gold are heading to the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

On Monday, the band was surprised with a visit from Macy’s Parade officials to break the news to them.

Among the Avon Marching Band’s accolades, according to their website are:

15 time ISSMA State Champions

21 time ISSMA top three state finalist

Three time consecutive BOA Grand National Champions

15 consecutive top three finishes at Bands Of America Grand National Finals

20 time Bands of America Grand National Finalist

2012 Rose Bowl Parade participant

2007 John Philip Sousa Foundation Sudler Shield Recipient

“The Avon Marching Black and Gold consistently sets a national standard of excellence, constantly raising the bar and winning awards and honors across all marching arts as one of the premier band programs in America,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer. “On behalf of the Macy’s Band Selection Committee, I am proud to welcome the talented students of Avon High School to showcase their talent on a national stage at the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!”

“Our students are honored to have the opportunity to perform in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Kevin Welborn, director of the Avon Marching Black & Gold. “This parade gives band students the opportunity to perform in New York City and have that performance shown to millions of people across the country. This experience will be one that Avon High School’s band students will treasure for the rest of their lives.”

The Marching Black & Gold were selected from more than 100 applicants as one of ten selected bands to march in the 98th edition of the annual holiday spectacle.

