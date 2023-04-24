Coupon Alert: Bed, Bath and Beyond Closing. Coupon Deadline Inside

As the news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s closure spreads, loyal customers are scrambling to make their final purchases and say goodbye to a beloved retailer. For many, the end of the store’s 360-location empire comes as a shock, as they’ve relied on the store’s vast selection of household goods and furnishings for years.
But as the reality of the closure sinks in, customers are also facing another sad truth: their coupons are set to expire on Wednesday, April 26th – leaving them with just a few more days to take advantage of the store’s famous discounts.
For some, the timing of the closure and coupon expiration is seen as a cruel irony, a final insult to injury as they say goodbye to a store that was once a shopping staple. Others are taking advantage of the opportunity to stock up on essentials and splurge on items they may not have purchased otherwise.
Source: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/news/video/bed-bath-files-chapter-11-bankruptcy-98796364
