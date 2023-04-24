National

Coupon Alert: Bed, Bath and Beyond Closing. Coupon Deadline Inside

Coupon Alert: Bed, Bath and Beyond Closing. Coupon Deadline Inside

Published on April 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Bed Bath & Beyond store sign, Queens, New York

Source: UCG / Getty

As the news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s closure spreads, loyal customers are scrambling to make their final purchases and say goodbye to a beloved retailer. For many, the end of the store’s 360-location empire comes as a shock, as they’ve relied on the store’s vast selection of household goods and furnishings for years.

But as the reality of the closure sinks in, customers are also facing another sad truth: their coupons are set to expire on Wednesday, April 26th – leaving them with just a few more days to take advantage of the store’s famous discounts.

For some, the timing of the closure and coupon expiration is seen as a cruel irony, a final insult to injury as they say goodbye to a store that was once a shopping staple. Others are taking advantage of the opportunity to stock up on essentials and splurge on items they may not have purchased otherwise.

Source: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/news/video/bed-bath-files-chapter-11-bankruptcy-98796364

RELATED TAGS

bath bed beyond closing coupons

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close