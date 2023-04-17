The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Love Is Blind Reunion Didn’t Go Off As Planned

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below.

Real Housewives of Potomac Star Candice Dillard On Knowing There Was A Secret About Juan Dixon

Candice Dillard was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she was asked about how she felt about the rumors of Juan Dixon cheating on Robyn and those rumors never being discussed last season.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIVQdBB-2GY

Is Quinta Brunson Friends with Oprah?

Quinta Brunson of Abbott Elementary was on Jimmy Kimmel and he asked her if she considers Oprah Winfrey a friend?

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INS3XC2EVjk

Netflix’s Love Is Blind Reunion Didn’t Go Off As Planned

Last night we gathered in front of our TVs to see the first ever LIVE Love Is Blind reunion. And we waited….we waited for over an HOUR but we waited for the beautiful love story of Brett and Tiffany. We were also waiting for the reunion of Jackie, Josh and Marshall. Things got so messy between Marshall and Jackie that it spilled over to social media. In an interview before the reunion, Jackie was asked if she regretted how she handled Marshall.

Jackie and Josh were not live at the reunion and did a two minute Zoom interview with Vanessa Lachey. Jackie wrote on Instagram that she received death threats and that’s why she didn’t attend in person.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45xhtFSv8eo