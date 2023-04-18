The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Janet Jackson On Her Greatest Title

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below.

Janet Jackson On Her Greatest Title

In a recent interview, Janet Jackson shared why ‘mom’ is the greatest title she holds.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kD73bFWb8g

Anthony Anderson’s Mom Pushed Him Out of Her Photo

Speaking of Janet Jackson, Anthony Anderson said his mom wanted a picture with Janet Jackson so bad that she pushed Anthony out of the photo. Mama Anderson is hilarious. We know the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLkppgHzasE

Chili on TLC Forever Documentary

On June 3rd Lifetime will air a new documentary on the group TLC. The documentary is titled TLC Forever. Chili shared why they decided to do the documentary.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQ3ijeVunXE

Morgan Freeman: ‘Black History Month Is an Insult,’ and So Is the Term ‘African American’

In a recent interview, Morgan Freeman said he’s insulted by Black History Month and the term “African American.

”Freeman says, “Two things I can say publicly that I do not like, Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?”

He added. “I don’t subscribe to that title. Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African American’. What does it really mean? Most Black people in this part of the world are mongrels. And you say Africa as if it’s a country when it’s a continent, like Europe.” Just in case you were wondering, a mongrel is a dog of no definable type or breed.

Source: https://variety.com/2023/film/news/morgan-freeman-black-history-month-african-american-insult-1235585210/