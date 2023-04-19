The Fix with Karen Vaughn: The Time A Director Hit Sheryl Lee Ralph

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below.

The Time A Director Hit Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph was on TV One’s Uncensored and shared a story about the time she was on Broadway and a director hit her. As Sheryl Lee Ralph shares these stories from her early beginnings, it really makes you appreciate that she is getting her flowers now

Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrKh_ddLUp0/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

We Have Ciara’s Prayer & Now We Have Viola Davis’ Prayer

We’ve heard about Ciara’s Prayer—the one she said to get her husband, Denver Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson. But have we heard about Viola Davis’ Prayer? Three weeks later Viola Davis met the man who would become her husband. He is a former football player who had two kids that he raised on his own from a previous relationship. Prayer works!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6T59HI4_24

Lisa Ann Walter’s From Abbott Elementary’s Prayer

The women are not playing! Women are being very specific with what they are looking for in a man. Here is Lisa Ann Walter from Abbot Elementary telling Drew Barrymore the three things she is looking for in a man. Click the link below to watch. Abbott Elementary season 2 finale airs Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32DrLmsMOMc