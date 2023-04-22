Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Jump The Broom

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens had been dating for over a year and their love story had been one of the most talked-about topics in the sports world. Simone, a gymnastics legend, and Jonathan, a safety for the Houston Texans, were both at the top of their game in their respective sports.

Simone looked stunning in her white tiered dress. Her hair was styled in soft waves as she wore minimal makeup. Jonathan looked equally dashing in his tan suit during their simplistic courthouse wedding.

After the ceremony, the couple celebrated with a small reception. Simone’s family and friends were overjoyed to see her so happy, and Jonathan’s teammates from the Houston Texans were thrilled for him as well.

Congratulations, Simone and Jonathan!

