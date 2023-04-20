The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Tamron Hall Responds To Larsa Pippen

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below.

Tyler James Williams of Abbott Elementary Was A Bad Lil Boy

Tyler James Williams of Abbott Elementary and Everybody Hates Chris admits he was a bad lil boy on set. So everybody hated Chris AND Tyler. Watch the full interview below.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ntJ_2n5nB4

Tamron Hall Responds To Larsa Pippen

The tables got turned on Tamron Hall and she was interviewed and asked to comment on Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen saying Tamron was too hard on her when she was a guest on her show. You may recall Tamron dug into Larsa over dating Michael Jordan’s son who is much younger than her. Larsa heard those comments and wrote on social media, “She was very negative and judgemental. Her tone and facial expression indicated she never wanted to have a fair conversation. If she wants to audition for Housewives I know somebody.”

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F760vQB-tAc

Kandi Burruss Wants You To Know the Mic Is On-On!

Kandi Burruss of Xscape is tired of y’all saying she can’t sing and wants you to know the mic is ON!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_u_Tzq3ljKQ

Does ‘Love Is Blind’ Psychologically Torture Contestants?

According to a report from Insider, Netflix’s dating series, “Love Is Blind” mistreats their contestants and their contracts are constructed to expose them to unfavorable treatment. For example, contracts demanded they pay $50,000 in damages to the production company if they leave the show without approval. They also claim that on Love Is Blind, production doesn’t provide enough food, water, and proper housing. They add, “Worse is the reported lack of mental health support. The psychological screening before filming was apparently flimsy.” Well, we could look at Jackie this season and see the show lacked mental health support.

Source: https://www.avclub.com/love-is-blind-netflix-tortures-contestants-report-1850352994