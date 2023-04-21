The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Martin Lawrence Received His Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Oprah Tells Michelle Obama She Can’t Have 12 Good Friends

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama is AGAIN a New York Times Best Seller with her 2nd book The Light We Carry. The final stop of her book tour was a sit down with Oprah Winfrey that will air as a special on Netflix. Here is an excerpt from that conversation. You can catch the full special on April 25th

Martin Lawrence Received His Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Martin Lawrence received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday. He was presented his star by Lynn Whitfield and Tracey Morgan. But it was Steve Harvey who gave Martin the biggest praise. Def Jam Comedy Jam on a Friday night? Nobody went out until that show ended!

Quad Webb Will Return To ‘Married To Medicine’ For Season 10

‘Married to Medicine’ fans may be happy to hear Quad Webb is making a return for season 10. Despite speculations that she wasn’t returning, the businesswoman and reality star will be back.

Quad was an original on the hit show that dates back to 2013. The hit show focuses on a group of women in the medical field; some are doctors or the wives of doctors. Members of the ‘Married to Medicine’ cast recently posted photos at the wedding of Dr. Gregory Lunceford, Quad’s ex-husband. So this already has the makings of an awkward season.

